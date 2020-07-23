Incidents reported to the Princeton Police Department July 9 to July 16. Times are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. Report compiled by Tim Hennagir.
Thursday, July 9
1:09 a.m. Disturbance reported near 1600 block of 15th Avenue N. in Princeton. Verbal disturbance. Both parties agreed they needed to be apart for the night. Female left.
1:46 a.m. Parking complaint involving livestock trailer parked on roadway near 400 block of Fourth Avenue S. in Princeton.
2:11 a.m. Suspicious activity reported behind store in 600 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton. Informed them they were on private property and they had to leave.
11:57 a.m. Animal complaint involving impounded black and white pitbull near 400 block of 11th Avenue S. in Princeton.
6:51 p.m. Domestic assault reported near 900 block of Seventh Avenue in Princeton.
9:25 p.m. Assault reported near 200 block of Sixth Avenue in Princeton.
Friday, July 10
Noon. Suspicious activity reported near 600 block of 10th Avenue S. in Princeton. Indecent exposure complaint. Reports send to Mille Lacs County Attorney for review.
12:05 a.m. Public assist near 1400 block of 17th Avenue N. in Princeton. Male wanted to report someone had screen-shot online post on SnapChat. Party wanted to know what he could do. Informed him to delete that person or application.
2:20 a.m. Debris in roadway reported near U.S. Highway 169 northbound and Rum River Drive S. in Princeton. Remove deer from roadway.
4:10 p.m. Civil issue reported near 200 block of Fourth Avenue in Princeton. Issue regarding vehicle use.
8:23 p.m. Harassment complaint reported near 1300 block of 15th Street in Princeton.
8:38 p.m. Driving complaint reported near 800 block of Eighth Avenue S. in Princeton. Racing in parking lot.
9:27 p.m. Accident reported near 400 block of 11th Avenue S. in Princeton.
Saturday, July 11
12:13 a.m. Traffic complaint and driver cited for speeding 66 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone near Rum River Drive and 17th Street N. in Princeton.
9:11 a.m. Found property reported near 300 block of Rum River Drive N. in Princeton. Reporting party found wallet in the park.
6:06 p.m. Burglary reported near 100 block of Ninth Avenue S. in Princeton. Burglary and stolen vehicle.
6:29 p.m. Theft reported near 300 block of 21st Avenue N. in Princeton. Shoplifter cited for theft of approximately $102.
Sunday, July 12
1:01 a.m. Firearms complaint reported near 1300 block of 15th Avenue N. in Princeton. Reckless handling of a firearm by suspect. Under investigation.
12:49 p.m. Theft and shoplifting reported near 300 block of 21st Avenue in Princeton.
5:53 p.m. Public assist with possible theft of license plate near 100 block of Ninth Avenue Circle S. in Princeton.
Monday, July 13
7:12 a.m. Theft reported near 900 block of West Branch St. in Princeton.
8:52 p.m. Threats complaint reported near 1600 block of 16th Avenue N. in Princeton.
5:21 p.m. Public assist with no pay camper near 300 block of Rum River Drive N. in Princeton.
10:27 p.m. Agency assist to remove deceased black bear from roadway near northbound U.S. Highway 169 between 313th Avenue and South Rum River Drive in Princeton.
Tuesday, July 14
2:08 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near 400 block of 11th Avenue S. in Princeton. Person in park after hours.
11:54 a.m. Disturbance reported near 900 block of West Branch Street in Princeton. Suspect causing issues and refusing to leave.
12:07 p.m. Accident reported near 700 block of Rum River Drive S. in Princeton. Minor rear-end accident in parking lot.
12:35 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 200 block of Eighth Avenue S. in Princeton. Dog running around; medium black terrier with lots of gray.
6:22 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 400 block of 11th Avenue S. in Princeton. Animal at large and impounded.
7:24 p.m. Traffic complaint in 1300 block of West Branch Street in Princeton. Exhibition driving and rolling smoke.
8:01 p.m. Juvenile complaint reported near 11th Avenue in Princeton.
10:48 p.m. Traffic complaint for speeding 88 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone near U.S. Highway 169 and 313th Avenue in Princeton.
11:112 p.m. Remove unwanted party from 400 block of Fourth Avenue S. in Princeton.
Wednesday, July 15
11:40 a.m. Juvenile complaint reported near 400 block of 15th Avenue S. in Princeton.
1:40 p.m. Disturbance reported near 1000 block of Eighth Avenue N. in Princeton. Parties having an altercation.
3:29 p.m. Parking complaint and report of a trailer with no registration in 500 block of Sixth Avenue N. in Princeton. Trailer had improper equipment and debris and junk in roadway. Unable to find owner. Towed.
4:41 p.m. Disturbance reported near 1202 15th Avenue N. in Princeton.
Thursday, July 16
3:58 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near 1100 block of Fourth Avenue N. in Princeton. Located vehicle in the parking lot of business. Advised juvenile of curfew hours. Told to go home.
11:27 a.m. Welfare check of report of child wandering in road near Rum River Drive and 12th Street N. in Princeton.
12:36 p.m.. Animal complaint reported near 900 block of Second Street N. in Princeton. Owner to be cited for repeat loose dog incidents.
12:39 p.m. Suspicious activity involving males on four-wheelers near 500 block of 13th Avenue N. in Princeton.
9:13 p.m. Agency assist in 500 block of Fourth Street S. in Princeton. Observed male party with warrant. Arrested party.
