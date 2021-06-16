A Princeton man died early Tuesday morning in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 95 west of the Princeton city limits.
Lonnie Mayo, age 53 of Princeton, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 95 towards Princeton around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a deer.
Mayo’s motorcycle slid and overturned as a result of the impact with the deer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Mayo was thrown off the motorcycle and into the westbound lane of traffic.
Mayo was then struck in the westbound lane by a trailer being pulled by a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Dennis Denker, 74 of North Branch, according to the State Patrol. Denker had swerved to avoid hitting an object in the road before striking Mayo.
Mayo was then struck by a 2022 Peterbuilt semi tractor driven by Keith Halvorson, 54 of Ogilvie, according to the State Patrol.
Highway 95 was closed between 100th Avenue and 115th Avenue because of the crash.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol said.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire & Rescue and North Memorial Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
