A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday, June 7 on Highway 169 in Zimmerman.

Joshua Bartlett, 19 of Princeton was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, located on Highway 169 near 273rd Avenue, just north of Lake Fremont in Livonia Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bartlett walked out onto the highway from a median on northbound Highway 169 just after 1 a.m.

Bartlett was struck by a 20125 Chevrolet Impala driven by Brady Puchalla, 19 of Princeton.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident, according to the State Patrol.

Puchalla was not injured in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

