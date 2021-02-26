A 28-year-old St. Cloud man is charged with pawning over $3,000 in tools stolen from his Milaca-based employer.
Wayne Edward Campbell faces one felony count of theft, intent to exercise temporary control.
On Aug. 11, 2020, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Rugged Companies LLC on 120th Street in Milaca on a report of stolen tools, according to the criminal complaint.
There, the owner told deputies he had found some of his business’ tools at the St. Cloud Pawn America. He identified them because his name was engraved on the tools, according to the complaint.
When the owner told the Pawn America staff, they provided him records indicating Campbell had pawned the tools. Campbell reportedly worked for Rugged Companies and would have had access to the tools while working.
Between April 15 and Aug. 3, 2020, Campbell allegedly stole 10 pieces of equipment, including a Snap-on brand impact wrench and reciprocating saw. The total value of the stolen goods was estimated to be $3,716.19, according to the complaint.
When questioned by deputies Campbell was purportedly evasive and claimed the tools could have gotten mixed in with his own. He then asked to speak with the owner of Rugged Companies, according to the complaint.
The company owner told deputies Campbell and he reached an agreement. He would hold off on pressing charges while Campbell paid him back, according to the complaint.
On Nov. 16, 2020, the business owner called deputies to tell them Campbell had reportedly stopped working at Rugged Companies and was no longer making payments on the tools.
Campbell is scheduled to make his first appearance in court April 27.
