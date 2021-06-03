A 21-year-old Taconite woman was killed Friday, May 28, when the car she was driving rolled and hit trees in northern Mille Lacs County.

At about 2:30 p.m. on May 28, Carlee Lyn Lafond was northbound on Highway 169 near Harbor Drive in a 2009 Saturn Aura when the vehicle swerved and left the roadway into a ditch. The Saturn rolled, hit a tree, and struck and landed in another tree, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lafond died at the scene of the crash, the State Patrol reported.

Road conditions were dry at the scene of the crash. Lafond was wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol reported.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Isle Ambulance, the Garrison Fire Department, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and North Memorial Air Care assisted the State Patrol at the scene of the crash.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Recommended for you

Load comments