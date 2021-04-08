The following reports were filed by DNR conservation officers in the Mille Lacs and Princeton districts.
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) focused on angling and ATV activity in the Isle and surrounding areas. With the warm weather and area trails opening up, ATV activity picked up. Griffith also got a call to respond to a land fire. The rising temperatures, high winds and low humidity have put fire danger into the high-risk category. Griffith would like to remind everyone to check the DNR website daily for the current burning restrictions. Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies throughout the week on calls. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of sunfish, a minor on an ATV without a helmet, and being in possession of a controlled substance.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) checked waterways for spring fish-run activity and checked ATV traffic. Firearms safety classes are full and the need for extra classes is abundant. Wind and dry weather are creating some safety concerns for illegal fires.
District 12 - Princeton area
• CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports working ATV enforcement across the area. Anglers were checked with ice coming off and panfish moving into the shallow bays. Wetland impact cases were looked into and a firearm safety class was presented to near Bradford.
• CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) has received numerous complaints of litter and dumping. Violators will be prosecuted. Please dispose of your trash responsibly. Warmer weather and dryer conditions mean increased fire danger. Check the DNR website for the most up-to-date burning restrictions, and to obtain your burning permits.
