The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department June 4-11. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, June 4
9:08 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Bock.
11:09 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Highway 169 in Milaca.
11:09 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Fairlawn road in Princeton.
2:02 p.m. Received a report of property damage on 56th Avenue in Princeton.
Saturday, June 5
12:15 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crashing into pine trees on Alpha Road in Princeton.
5:04 p.m. Assisted another agency in responding to an assault on 3rd Street N. in Princeton.
7:37 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Sunday, June 6
6:29 p.m. Responded to a grass fire in a ditch of an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Monday, June 7
12:01 a.m. Responded to a barn fire on 127th Avenue in Princeton.
5:02 a.m. Responded to a crash with a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
8:22 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed road in Foreston.
Tuesday, June 8
11:25 a.m. Received a report of property damage on Decamp Street in Foreston.
Friday, June 11
4:14 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Highway 169 in Milaca.
8:26 p.m. Received a report of a domestic assault on 85th Avenue Princeton.
11:55 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle crash on 100th Avenue in Princeton.
