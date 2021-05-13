The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department April 30 through May 7. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, April 30

1:58 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle crash on 160th Avenue in Princeton.

3:39 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on Maple Road in Princeton.

Saturday, May 1

8:24 a.m. Responded to a fire at a location on 140th Avenue in Milaca.

8:34 p.m. Responded to a single vehicle rollover on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Sunday, May 2

7:44 p.m. Responded to a fire on 160th Street in Milaca.

Monday, May 3

7:21 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Ivy Road in Milaca.

6:52 p.m. Received a report of a burglary from a location on Meadow View Road in Foreston.

Wednesday, May 5

2:32 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on 250th Street in Milaca.

Thursday, May 6

6:39 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 140th Avenue in Foreston.

11:29 a.m. Received a report of a stolen license plate from a location on 80th Avenue in Milaca.

