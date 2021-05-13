The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department April 30 through May 7. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, April 30
1:58 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle crash on 160th Avenue in Princeton.
3:39 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on Maple Road in Princeton.
Saturday, May 1
8:24 a.m. Responded to a fire at a location on 140th Avenue in Milaca.
8:34 p.m. Responded to a single vehicle rollover on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Sunday, May 2
7:44 p.m. Responded to a fire on 160th Street in Milaca.
Monday, May 3
7:21 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Ivy Road in Milaca.
6:52 p.m. Received a report of a burglary from a location on Meadow View Road in Foreston.
Wednesday, May 5
2:32 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on 250th Street in Milaca.
Thursday, May 6
6:39 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 140th Avenue in Foreston.
11:29 a.m. Received a report of a stolen license plate from a location on 80th Avenue in Milaca.
