The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department May 21-28. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, May 21

4:47 p.m. Received a report of a fraud involving missing packages on 110th Avenue in Princeton.

6:57 p.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Bock.

Saturday, May 22

2:10 a.m. Responded to a fire on Main Street in Foreston.

4:05 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 1st Street in Foreston.

Sunday, May 23

8:02 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Highway 23 in Foreston.

At an unreported time, received a report of an assault in the area of Milaca.

Monday, May 24

10:22 a.m. Received a report of a run over mailbox.

Tuesday, May 25

6:37 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on Highway 169 in Milaca.

7:08 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on 160th Street Milaca.

7:18 p.m. Assisted another agency during a structure fire on 6th Avenue in Princeton.

9:38 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

Wednesday, May 26

5:19 p.m. Responded to a lawnmower fire in on Toberg Street in Bock.

8:01 p.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Bock.

8:52 p.m. A squad car struck a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

9:43 p.m. Responded to a fire on 130th Avenue in Milaca.

Thursday, May 27

9:18 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Highway 169 in Milaca. The item was later located by Fridley Police.

11:50 a.m. Received a report of a crash on 65th Avenue in Milaca.

2:49 p.m. Received a report of a fraud on 60th Avenue in Princeton.

9:24 p.m. Received a report of a car striking a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca. No injuries were reported.

10:15 p.m. Responded to a collision on Highway 169 in Princeton.

