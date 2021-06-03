The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department May 21-28. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, May 21
4:47 p.m. Received a report of a fraud involving missing packages on 110th Avenue in Princeton.
6:57 p.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Bock.
Saturday, May 22
2:10 a.m. Responded to a fire on Main Street in Foreston.
4:05 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 1st Street in Foreston.
Sunday, May 23
8:02 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Highway 23 in Foreston.
At an unreported time, received a report of an assault in the area of Milaca.
Monday, May 24
10:22 a.m. Received a report of a run over mailbox.
Tuesday, May 25
6:37 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on Highway 169 in Milaca.
7:08 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on 160th Street Milaca.
7:18 p.m. Assisted another agency during a structure fire on 6th Avenue in Princeton.
9:38 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
Wednesday, May 26
5:19 p.m. Responded to a lawnmower fire in on Toberg Street in Bock.
8:01 p.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Bock.
8:52 p.m. A squad car struck a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
9:43 p.m. Responded to a fire on 130th Avenue in Milaca.
Thursday, May 27
9:18 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Highway 169 in Milaca. The item was later located by Fridley Police.
11:50 a.m. Received a report of a crash on 65th Avenue in Milaca.
2:49 p.m. Received a report of a fraud on 60th Avenue in Princeton.
9:24 p.m. Received a report of a car striking a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca. No injuries were reported.
10:15 p.m. Responded to a collision on Highway 169 in Princeton.
