The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department May 7-14. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, May 7

12:27 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Highway 23 in Milaca.

Saturday, May 8

8:34 p.m. Received a report of a possible brush fire on 82nd Avenue in Princeton.

9:17 p.m. Responded to a car striking a deer on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

Tuesday, May 11

3:10 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 1st Street in Milaca.

Wednesday, May 12

6:11 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 70th Avenue in Princeton.

8:04 a.m. Received a report of a fraud on 55th Avenue in Milaca.

Thursday, May 13

5:07 p.m. Received a report of a crash on 125th Avenue in Milaca.

7:50 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments