The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department May 7-14. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, May 7
12:27 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Highway 23 in Milaca.
Saturday, May 8
8:34 p.m. Received a report of a possible brush fire on 82nd Avenue in Princeton.
9:17 p.m. Responded to a car striking a deer on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
Tuesday, May 11
3:10 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 1st Street in Milaca.
Wednesday, May 12
6:11 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 70th Avenue in Princeton.
8:04 a.m. Received a report of a fraud on 55th Avenue in Milaca.
Thursday, May 13
5:07 p.m. Received a report of a crash on 125th Avenue in Milaca.
7:50 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
