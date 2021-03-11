The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Feb. 26-March 5. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Feb. 26

3:14 p.m. A victim reported a fraud after being hacked at a location on 180th Street in Foreston.

3:23 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen on Aspen Road in Princeton.

Monday, March 1

11:51 a.m. A gun was stolen from a location on Aspen Road in Princeton.

Tuesday, March 2

6:27 a.m. A theft occurred on 140th Street in Foreston.

8:14 a.m. A fraud was reported on Partridge Lane in Foreston.

Thursday, March 4

10:19 a.m. A fraud was reported on 90th Avenue in Milaca.

11:56 a.m. A theft occurred on Highway 23 in Milaca.

6:22 p.m. A car struck a deer in Princeton.

Load comments