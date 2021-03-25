The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department March 12-19. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, March 12

6:06 p.m. Responded to a theft report on Highway 23 in Milaca.

Saturday, March 13

11:53 a.m. Responded to reports of a burglary on Cedar Road in Princeton.

Sunday, March 14

12:38 p.m. Responded to an assault on 80th Street in Princeton.

4:47 p.m. Received reports of a theft on Highway 23 in Milaca.

6:49 p.m. Responded to a theft of traffic cones on 190th Street in Milaca.

Monday, March 15

5:36 p.m. Responded to a vehicle colliding with a power pole, resulting in downed live wires.

5:53 p.m. Responded to a vehicle collision on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

6 p.m. Responded to a vehicle collision on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

10:14 p.m. Responded to a vehicle collision on an undisclosed Street in Milaca.

Tuesday, March 16

5:28 p.m. Received reports of a scam phone call from 157th Avenue in Milaca.

Wednesday, March 17

3:42 a.m. Responded to a vehicle found in the median of an undisclosed road in Princeton.

9:28 a.m. Received reports of a vandalized mailbox on 100th Avenue in Milaca.

Thursday, March 18

12:05 p.m. Received reports of a theft on 140th Street in Foreston.

