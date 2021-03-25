The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department March 12-19. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, March 12
6:06 p.m. Responded to a theft report on Highway 23 in Milaca.
Saturday, March 13
11:53 a.m. Responded to reports of a burglary on Cedar Road in Princeton.
Sunday, March 14
12:38 p.m. Responded to an assault on 80th Street in Princeton.
4:47 p.m. Received reports of a theft on Highway 23 in Milaca.
6:49 p.m. Responded to a theft of traffic cones on 190th Street in Milaca.
Monday, March 15
5:36 p.m. Responded to a vehicle colliding with a power pole, resulting in downed live wires.
5:53 p.m. Responded to a vehicle collision on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
6 p.m. Responded to a vehicle collision on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
10:14 p.m. Responded to a vehicle collision on an undisclosed Street in Milaca.
Tuesday, March 16
5:28 p.m. Received reports of a scam phone call from 157th Avenue in Milaca.
Wednesday, March 17
3:42 a.m. Responded to a vehicle found in the median of an undisclosed road in Princeton.
9:28 a.m. Received reports of a vandalized mailbox on 100th Avenue in Milaca.
Thursday, March 18
12:05 p.m. Received reports of a theft on 140th Street in Foreston.
