The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department March 5-13. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, March 5

9:59 a.m. Received a report of identity theft on Golden Road in Milaca.

Saturday, March 6

10:29 a.m. Responded to a burglary on 165th Street in Bock.

Sunday, March 7

3:07 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 21st Avenue in Princeton.

Monday, March 8

8:19 a.m. Received reports of a fraud on 160th Street in Milaca.

2:29 p.m. Responded to a fire on Third Street in Milaca.

2:41 p.m. Received a report of unemployment fraud on 170th Street in Milaca.

Tuesday, March 9

9:33 a.m. Responded to a burglary on 75th Avenue in Princeton.

4:07 p.m. Responded to a theft report on an unspecified street in Princeton.

7:13 p.m. Responded to reports of a possible fire on Second Avenue in Foreston.

Wednesday, March 10

10:33 a.m. Responded to reports of stolen mail on 130th Avenue in Milaca.

Thursday, March 11

1:26 p.m. Conducted a pursuit on Wall Avenue in Bock.

Friday, March 12

6:06 p.m. Responded to reports of a theft on Highway 23 in Milaca.

Saturday, March 13

11:53 a.m. Responded to a burglary on Cedar Road in Princeton.

