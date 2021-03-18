The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department March 5-13. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, March 5
9:59 a.m. Received a report of identity theft on Golden Road in Milaca.
Saturday, March 6
10:29 a.m. Responded to a burglary on 165th Street in Bock.
Sunday, March 7
3:07 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 21st Avenue in Princeton.
Monday, March 8
8:19 a.m. Received reports of a fraud on 160th Street in Milaca.
2:29 p.m. Responded to a fire on Third Street in Milaca.
2:41 p.m. Received a report of unemployment fraud on 170th Street in Milaca.
Tuesday, March 9
9:33 a.m. Responded to a burglary on 75th Avenue in Princeton.
4:07 p.m. Responded to a theft report on an unspecified street in Princeton.
7:13 p.m. Responded to reports of a possible fire on Second Avenue in Foreston.
Wednesday, March 10
10:33 a.m. Responded to reports of stolen mail on 130th Avenue in Milaca.
Thursday, March 11
1:26 p.m. Conducted a pursuit on Wall Avenue in Bock.
Friday, March 12
6:06 p.m. Responded to reports of a theft on Highway 23 in Milaca.
Saturday, March 13
11:53 a.m. Responded to a burglary on Cedar Road in Princeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.