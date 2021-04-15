The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department April 2-9. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, April 2
1:42 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on 145th Street in Foreston.
6:34 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Audubon Road in Princeton.
Saturday, April 3
3:16 p.m. Responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
5:13 p.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
8:16 p.m. Received reports of burning tires on 140th Street in Milaca.
Sunday, April 4
11:32 p.m. Received reports of a grass fire in the 110th Avenue in Milaca.
Monday, April 5
10:05 a.m. Received a report of a burglary in a location on 145th Avenue in Princeton.
10:11 a.m. Received a report of a fraud from a location on 160th Street in Milaca.
3:12 p.m. Responded to a rollover crash on 75th Avenue in Princeton.
3:49 p.m. Received a report of a possible fire on 85th Street in Princeton.
8:35 p.m. Received reports of a neighbor’s goats on an individual’s property on 170th Avenue in Foreston.
Tuesday, April 6
5:52 p.m. Responded to a fire on Beetle Road in Princeton.
Wednesday, April 7
4:06 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 82nd Avenue in Princeton.
