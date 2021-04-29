The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department April 16-23. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, April 16

10:48 p.m. Responded to a burning stove at a location on 2nd Avenue in Milaca.

Saturday, April 17

12:12 a.m. Responded to a grass fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

12:16 a.m. Responded to a grass fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

11:10 a.m. Responded to a fire on 127th Avenue in Princeton.

2:25 p.m. Responded to a fire on 147th Street in Milaca.

5:50 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

8:08 p.m. Responded to an ATV stuck in a ditch on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

9:24 p.m. Responded to a grass fire near an undisclosed street in Foreston.

Sunday, April 18

6:11 p.m. Received a report of cruelty to animals on Meadow View Road in Foreston.

6:35 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 125th Avenue in Milaca.

10:30 p.m. Received a report of a vehicular crash on an undisclosed road in Princeton.

Monday, April 19

4:48 p.m. Received a report of fraud from a location on Highway 95 in Princeton.

Tuesday, April 20

12:17 a.m. Received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

11:35 a.m. Received a report of stolen mail from a location on 185th Street in Milaca.

12:02 p.m. Received a report of an assault at a location on 100th Avenue in Milaca.

3:31 p.m. Received a report of fraud from a location on 160th Avenue in Milaca.

6:20 p.m. Responded to a report of an assault and removed an unwanted party from a location on 190th Street in Milaca.

Thursday, April 22

11:32 a.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

11:52 a.m. Received a report of a fraud from a location on 115th Avenue in Milaca.

