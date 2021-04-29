The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department April 16-23. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, April 16
10:48 p.m. Responded to a burning stove at a location on 2nd Avenue in Milaca.
Saturday, April 17
12:12 a.m. Responded to a grass fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
12:16 a.m. Responded to a grass fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
11:10 a.m. Responded to a fire on 127th Avenue in Princeton.
2:25 p.m. Responded to a fire on 147th Street in Milaca.
5:50 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
8:08 p.m. Responded to an ATV stuck in a ditch on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
9:24 p.m. Responded to a grass fire near an undisclosed street in Foreston.
Sunday, April 18
6:11 p.m. Received a report of cruelty to animals on Meadow View Road in Foreston.
6:35 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 125th Avenue in Milaca.
10:30 p.m. Received a report of a vehicular crash on an undisclosed road in Princeton.
Monday, April 19
4:48 p.m. Received a report of fraud from a location on Highway 95 in Princeton.
Tuesday, April 20
12:17 a.m. Received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
11:35 a.m. Received a report of stolen mail from a location on 185th Street in Milaca.
12:02 p.m. Received a report of an assault at a location on 100th Avenue in Milaca.
3:31 p.m. Received a report of fraud from a location on 160th Avenue in Milaca.
6:20 p.m. Responded to a report of an assault and removed an unwanted party from a location on 190th Street in Milaca.
Thursday, April 22
11:32 a.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
11:52 a.m. Received a report of a fraud from a location on 115th Avenue in Milaca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.