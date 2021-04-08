The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department March 26 to April 2. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Saturday, March 27
4:51 p.m. Responded to a residential burglary alarm on Alpha Road in Princeton.
Sunday, March 28
3:12 p.m. Responded to a theft from a location on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Monday, March 29
1:47 p.m. Responded to a burglary report on 55th Street in Princeton.
Wednesday, March 31
8:56 a.m. Received reports of a theft on Central Avenue in Milaca.
Thursday, April 1
10:29 a.m. Received reports of a residential burglary alarm on Dolphin Road in Princeton.
3:24 p.m. Responded to a fire on 100th Avenue in Princeton.
