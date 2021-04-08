The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department March 26 to April 2. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, March 27

4:51 p.m. Responded to a residential burglary alarm on Alpha Road in Princeton.

Sunday, March 28

3:12 p.m. Responded to a theft from a location on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Monday, March 29

1:47 p.m. Responded to a burglary report on 55th Street in Princeton.

Wednesday, March 31

8:56 a.m. Received reports of a theft on Central Avenue in Milaca.

Thursday, April 1

10:29 a.m. Received reports of a residential burglary alarm on Dolphin Road in Princeton.

3:24 p.m. Responded to a fire on 100th Avenue in Princeton.

Load comments