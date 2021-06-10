The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department May 28 to June 4. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, May 28
9:49 p.m. Responded to a fire on 162nd Avenue in Foreston.
Saturday, May 29
3 a.m. Responded to a rollover on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
6:31 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle colliding with a deer, which survived, on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
9:44 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle collidin with a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Sunday, May 30
5:45 a.m. Received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Tuesday, June 1
10:36 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Fairlawn Road in Princeton.
2:28 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 50th Avenue in Princeton.
Wednesday, June 2
12:58 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on 190th Street in Milaca.
Thursday, June 3
5:41 a.m. Received reports of a loose cow on 140th Street in Milaca.
12:47 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on 65th Avenue in Milaca.
