The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department May 28 to June 4. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, May 28

9:49 p.m. Responded to a fire on 162nd Avenue in Foreston.

Saturday, May 29

3 a.m. Responded to a rollover on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

6:31 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle colliding with a deer, which survived, on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

9:44 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle collidin with a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Sunday, May 30

5:45 a.m. Received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Tuesday, June 1

10:36 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Fairlawn Road in Princeton.

2:28 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 50th Avenue in Princeton.

Wednesday, June 2

12:58 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle striking a deer on 190th Street in Milaca.

Thursday, June 3

5:41 a.m. Received reports of a loose cow on 140th Street in Milaca.

12:47 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on 65th Avenue in Milaca.

