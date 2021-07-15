The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 2-9. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, July 2
7:28 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
Saturday, July 3
10:41 p.m. Responded to a brush fire on 6th Street in Princeton.
Sunday, July 4
4:38 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
10:10 p.m. Received reports of a loose pit bull on 160th Street in Milaca.
Tuesday, July 6
3:49 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Main Street in Foreston.
9:20 p.m. Responded to reports of a smashed window in a vehicle on Washington Avenue in Foreston.
Wednesday, July 7
12:52 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
12:09 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on Highway 23 in Bock.
6:28 p.m. Received a report of a theft on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
8:56 p.m. Responded to loose cows on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Thursday, July 8
5:41 a.m. Responded to a loose horse and pony on an undisclosed street in Bock.
9:17 a.m. Responded to the theft of a four-wheeler on Highway 95 in Princeton.
9:34 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 110th Street in Foreston.
4:05 p.m. Received a report of a vandalized mailbox on 190th Street in Milaca.
6:06 p.m. Responded to a crash on 140th Avenue in Foreston.
