The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 2-9. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, July 2

7:28 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

Saturday, July 3

10:41 p.m. Responded to a brush fire on 6th Street in Princeton.

Sunday, July 4

4:38 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

10:10 p.m. Received reports of a loose pit bull on 160th Street in Milaca.

Tuesday, July 6

3:49 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Main Street in Foreston.

9:20 p.m. Responded to reports of a smashed window in a vehicle on Washington Avenue in Foreston.

Wednesday, July 7

12:52 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

12:09 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on Highway 23 in Bock.

6:28 p.m. Received a report of a theft on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

8:56 p.m. Responded to loose cows on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Thursday, July 8

5:41 a.m. Responded to a loose horse and pony on an undisclosed street in Bock.

9:17 a.m. Responded to the theft of a four-wheeler on Highway 95 in Princeton.

9:34 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 110th Street in Foreston.

4:05 p.m. Received a report of a vandalized mailbox on 190th Street in Milaca.

6:06 p.m. Responded to a crash on 140th Avenue in Foreston.

