The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 23-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, July 23
2:48 p.m. Received a report of theft from a location on 17th Street in Princeton.
5:37 p.m. Received a report of theft on 107th Avenue in Princeton.
5:53 p.m. Responded to a ditch fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
8:22 p.m. Received a report of 10 shots fired on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
Saturday, July 24
4:33 a.m. Responded to a downed tree obstructing most of an undisclosed road in Milaca.
4:34 a.m. Responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on an undisclosed street in Foreston.
11:40 a.m. Responded to a gate that was torn down on 210th Street in Milaca.
12:05 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
3:49 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Monday, July 26
8:24 a.m. Received a report of a vandalized mailbox on 130th Avenue in Milaca.
12:10 p.m. Received a report of a vandalized mailbox on 75th Avenue in Princeton.
5:51 p.m. Received a report of a stolen licensed plate on 154th Street in Foreston.
6:24 p.m. Received a report of false unemployment claims on 50th Avenue in Princeton.
9:32 p.m. Responded to a burglary on 170th Street in Milaca.
10:34 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Seventh Street North in Princeton.
Tuesday, July 27
3:02 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Agate Road in Princeton.
3:24 p.m. Responded to a rollover with no injuries on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
10:26 p.m. Responded to five cows on 80th Street in Milaca.
11:49 p.m. Responded to a vehicle striking a bear on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
Wednesday, July 28
4:51 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
12:22 p.m. Received a report of the use of a possibly stolen credit card on Central Avenue in Pease.
12:53 p.m. Received a report of a stolen trailer on 180th Street in Milaca.
6:12 p.m. Responded to an attempted burglary on 145th Avenue in Foreston.
6:28 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 82nd Avenue in Princeton.
