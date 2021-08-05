The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 23-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, July 23

2:48 p.m. Received a report of theft from a location on 17th Street in Princeton.

5:37 p.m. Received a report of theft on 107th Avenue in Princeton.

5:53 p.m. Responded to a ditch fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

8:22 p.m. Received a report of 10 shots fired on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

Saturday, July 24

4:33 a.m. Responded to a downed tree obstructing most of an undisclosed road in Milaca.

4:34 a.m. Responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on an undisclosed street in Foreston.

11:40 a.m. Responded to a gate that was torn down on 210th Street in Milaca.

12:05 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

3:49 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Monday, July 26

8:24 a.m. Received a report of a vandalized mailbox on 130th Avenue in Milaca.

12:10 p.m. Received a report of a vandalized mailbox on 75th Avenue in Princeton.

5:51 p.m. Received a report of a stolen licensed plate on 154th Street in Foreston.

6:24 p.m. Received a report of false unemployment claims on 50th Avenue in Princeton.

9:32 p.m. Responded to a burglary on 170th Street in Milaca.

10:34 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Seventh Street North in Princeton.

Tuesday, July 27

3:02 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Agate Road in Princeton.

3:24 p.m. Responded to a rollover with no injuries on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

10:26 p.m. Responded to five cows on 80th Street in Milaca.

11:49 p.m. Responded to a vehicle striking a bear on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

Wednesday, July 28

4:51 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

12:22 p.m. Received a report of the use of a possibly stolen credit card on Central Avenue in Pease.

12:53 p.m. Received a report of a stolen trailer on 180th Street in Milaca.

6:12 p.m. Responded to an attempted burglary on 145th Avenue in Foreston.

6:28 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 82nd Avenue in Princeton.

