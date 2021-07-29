The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 16-23. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, July 16

8:36 a.m. Received a report of a stolen catalytic converter on 1st Street in Pease.

9:36 p.m. Responded to a report of loose cows on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Saturday, July 17

8:52 a.m. Received a report of a Paypal fraud from 200th Street in Milaca.

11:48 a.m. Received a report of a stolen trail camera on 130th Avenue in Milaca.

10:47 p.m. Received a report of a horse on 70th Avenue in Milaca.

Sunday, July 18

12:53 a.m. Responded to a crash on Washington Avenue in Foreston.

2:14 a.m. Received a report of loose cows on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

5:38 a.m. Responded to a crash on 140th Avenue in Milaca.

4:17 p.m. Responded to a large grass fire on 55th Avenue in Milaca.

Monday, July 19

11:56 a.m. Responded to a combine fire in a field off 55th Avenue in Princeton.

5:29 p.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

10:58 p.m. Responded to a crash on 70th Avenue in Milaca.

Tuesday, July 20

8:53 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 170th Street in Milaca.

10:14 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 190th Street in Milaca.

4:02 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crashing into a garage on Wall Avenue in Bock.

6:08 p.m. Responded to a report of stolen tools on 4th Avenue in Pease.

Wednesday, July 21

5:15 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on 170th Street in Milaca.

Thursday, July 22

8:28 p.m. Responded to a report of stolen signs on 110th Avenue in Princeton.

Friday, July 23

2:48 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 17th Street in Princeton.

