The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 16-23. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, July 16
8:36 a.m. Received a report of a stolen catalytic converter on 1st Street in Pease.
9:36 p.m. Responded to a report of loose cows on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Saturday, July 17
8:52 a.m. Received a report of a Paypal fraud from 200th Street in Milaca.
11:48 a.m. Received a report of a stolen trail camera on 130th Avenue in Milaca.
10:47 p.m. Received a report of a horse on 70th Avenue in Milaca.
Sunday, July 18
12:53 a.m. Responded to a crash on Washington Avenue in Foreston.
2:14 a.m. Received a report of loose cows on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
5:38 a.m. Responded to a crash on 140th Avenue in Milaca.
4:17 p.m. Responded to a large grass fire on 55th Avenue in Milaca.
Monday, July 19
11:56 a.m. Responded to a combine fire in a field off 55th Avenue in Princeton.
5:29 p.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
10:58 p.m. Responded to a crash on 70th Avenue in Milaca.
Tuesday, July 20
8:53 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 170th Street in Milaca.
10:14 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 190th Street in Milaca.
4:02 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crashing into a garage on Wall Avenue in Bock.
6:08 p.m. Responded to a report of stolen tools on 4th Avenue in Pease.
Wednesday, July 21
5:15 p.m. Responded to a grass fire on 170th Street in Milaca.
Thursday, July 22
8:28 p.m. Responded to a report of stolen signs on 110th Avenue in Princeton.
Friday, July 23
2:48 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 17th Street in Princeton.
