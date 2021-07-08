The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department June 25 to July 2. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, June 25
7:05 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Saturday, June 26
4:20 p.m. Responded to a fire on 120th Street in Milaca.
4:32 p.m. Received a report of a missing juvenile from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.
7:44 p.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle on 250th Street in Milaca.
Tuesday, June 29
6:36 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on Highway 169 in Milaca.
9:06 p.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle on 60th Avenue in Milaca.
Wednesday, June 30
11:10 a.m. Responded to a crash on 110th Street in Foreston.
1:36 p.m. Responded to a ditch fire on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
8:23 p.m. Received a report of damaged property on 1st Street in Foreston.
Thursday, July 1
1:34 a.m. Responded to a crash involving a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
11:25 a.m. Received a report of loose cows on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Friday, July 2
5:42 a.m. Received a report of a possible fire on Main Street in Foreston.
