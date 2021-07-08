The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department June 25 to July 2. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, June 25

7:05 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Saturday, June 26

4:20 p.m. Responded to a fire on 120th Street in Milaca.

4:32 p.m. Received a report of a missing juvenile from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.

7:44 p.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle on 250th Street in Milaca.

Tuesday, June 29

6:36 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on Highway 169 in Milaca.

9:06 p.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle on 60th Avenue in Milaca.

Wednesday, June 30

11:10 a.m. Responded to a crash on 110th Street in Foreston.

1:36 p.m. Responded to a ditch fire on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

8:23 p.m. Received a report of damaged property on 1st Street in Foreston.

Thursday, July 1

1:34 a.m. Responded to a crash involving a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

11:25 a.m. Received a report of loose cows on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Friday, July 2

5:42 a.m. Received a report of a possible fire on Main Street in Foreston.

