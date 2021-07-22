The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 9-16. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, July 9
9:01 a.m. Responded to reports of a stolen canoe on Central Avenue in Milaca.
2:23 p.m. Responded to a fire in a hayfield near 52nd Avenue in Milaca.
Saturday, July 10
12:51 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 210th Street in Milaca.
12:10 p.m. Responded to a crash on 130th Street in Foreston.
9:38 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in no injuries on 1st Street in Milaca.
Sunday, July 11
5:52 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Pease.
9:24 a.m. Responded to a report of a stolen trailer on 110th Avenue in Princeton.
Monday, July 12
1:25 a.m. Responded to reports of a gunshot wound in someone’s hand on 160th Street in Milaca.
Wednesday, July 14
5:05 a.m. Received a report of a truck striking a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
1:24 p.m. Received a report of a stolen debit card on 85th Avenue in Princeton.
4:56 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Thursday, July 15
7:00 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle rollover on 220th Street in Milaca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.