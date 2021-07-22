The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 9-16. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, July 9

9:01 a.m. Responded to reports of a stolen canoe on Central Avenue in Milaca.

2:23 p.m. Responded to a fire in a hayfield near 52nd Avenue in Milaca.

Saturday, July 10

12:51 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 210th Street in Milaca.

12:10 p.m. Responded to a crash on 130th Street in Foreston.

9:38 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in no injuries on 1st Street in Milaca.

Sunday, July 11

5:52 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Pease.

9:24 a.m. Responded to a report of a stolen trailer on 110th Avenue in Princeton.

Monday, July 12

1:25 a.m. Responded to reports of a gunshot wound in someone’s hand on 160th Street in Milaca.

Wednesday, July 14

5:05 a.m. Received a report of a truck striking a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

1:24 p.m. Received a report of a stolen debit card on 85th Avenue in Princeton.

4:56 p.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Thursday, July 15

7:00 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle rollover on 220th Street in Milaca.

Load comments