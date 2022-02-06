Sorry, an error occurred.
Friday, Jan. 21
5:34 p.m. Assisted a motorist in Milaca.
6:31 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Brickton Road in Princeton.
10:59 p.m. Responded to a disturbance on 140th Avenue, Milaca.
Saturday, Jan. 22
7:43 a.m. Responded to a report of a rollover in Princeton.
9:30 a.m. Medical response on Dokken Drive in Milaca on a report of a suicide attempt.
12:33 p.m. Property damage was reported on 70th Avenue in Princeton.
6:24 p.m. Medical response on 31st Street in Princeton.
8:32 p.m. A threats complaint was made on 90th Avenue, Princeton.
Sunday, Jan. 23
12:01 a.m. Medical response on Second Avenue in Milaca on a report of a suicide attempt.
2:26 a.m. Responded to an accident in Milaca.
3:05 a.m. Responded to Main Street, Pease, where a person was reported to be passed out in a van.
7:57 a.m. Responded to a report of an alarm on Highway 23 in Bock.
9:37 a.m. Property damage was reported on 83rd Street, Princeton.
4:51 p.m. Medical response on 190th Street, Milaca.
5:57 p.m. Responded to a report of an unresponsive male on Rum River Drive in Princeton.
6:15 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on Fifth Street, Princeton.
9:25 p.m. Responded to a report of a possible gas leak on 110th Street, Milaca.
Monday, Jan. 24
9:55 a.m. Responded to an accident in Milaca.
10:09 a.m. Took a report involving drugs on Grand Goose Road, Milaca.
11:48 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Sixth Street, Princeton.
12:19 p.m. A person was booked into the jail on U.S. Marshal’s warrants on weapons offenses.
4:48 p.m. Took a report in Milaca of 20 cattle in a ditch walking northbound.
7:36 p.m. Medical response on 120th Street, Milaca.
9:47 p.m. Medical response on Third Street, Milaca. Possible stroke.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
6:23 p.m. Responded to a crash in Princeton.
10:27 p.m. Took a report of an open door on Third Street, Princeton.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
9:35 a.m. Death investigation on 65th Avenue, Milaca.
5:42 p.m. Medical response on 162nd Avenue, Princeton.
7:39 p.m. Took a report of a disturbance on Grand Goose Road, Milaca.
Thursday, Jan. 27
5:56 a.m. Responded to a report of an injured deer on Highway 95, Princeton.
9:52 a.m. Took a report of mail theft on Cedar Road, Princeton.
11:19 a.m. Involved in a pursuit in Milaca.
4:37 p.m. A bus stop arm violation was reported on 140th Street, Milaca.
