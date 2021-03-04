The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Feb. 19-26. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Feb. 19

1:17 p.m. A squad car struck a deer on 90th Street in Milaca.

11:02 p.m. Responded to a truck crashing into a building on First Street in Foreston.

Saturday, Feb. 20

12:33 a.m. Received a report of three loose horses on 127th Avenue in Milaca.

Sunday, Feb. 21

12:05 p.m. Responded to a crash on 140th Avenue in Milaca.

3:23 p.m. Responded to a crash on Highway 23 in Milaca.

3:57 p.m. Received reports of a car fire on the 180th Street in Milaca.

6:27 p.m. Responded to reports of a burning wood pile on Aspen Road in Princeton.

Monday, Feb. 22

7:46 a.m. Investigated a theft on 1277th Avenue in Princeton.

9:26 a.m. Responded to a crash on Highway 169 in Milaca.

1:24 p.m. Investigated a fraud report on Seventh Street in Princeton.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

9:57 a.m. Investigated a fraud report on 115th Avenue in Princeton.

6:11 p.m. Investigated reports of a theft on 140th Avenue in Foreston.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

1:38 p.m. Investigated a reported theft on Ninth Avenue in Milaca.

Thursday, Feb. 25

1:48 p.m. Investigated a theft on Highway 23 in Foreston.

3:38 p.m. Responded to a house fire on 190th Street in Milaca.

