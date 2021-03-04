The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Feb. 19-26. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Feb. 19
1:17 p.m. A squad car struck a deer on 90th Street in Milaca.
11:02 p.m. Responded to a truck crashing into a building on First Street in Foreston.
Saturday, Feb. 20
12:33 a.m. Received a report of three loose horses on 127th Avenue in Milaca.
Sunday, Feb. 21
12:05 p.m. Responded to a crash on 140th Avenue in Milaca.
3:23 p.m. Responded to a crash on Highway 23 in Milaca.
3:57 p.m. Received reports of a car fire on the 180th Street in Milaca.
6:27 p.m. Responded to reports of a burning wood pile on Aspen Road in Princeton.
Monday, Feb. 22
7:46 a.m. Investigated a theft on 1277th Avenue in Princeton.
9:26 a.m. Responded to a crash on Highway 169 in Milaca.
1:24 p.m. Investigated a fraud report on Seventh Street in Princeton.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
9:57 a.m. Investigated a fraud report on 115th Avenue in Princeton.
6:11 p.m. Investigated reports of a theft on 140th Avenue in Foreston.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
1:38 p.m. Investigated a reported theft on Ninth Avenue in Milaca.
Thursday, Feb. 25
1:48 p.m. Investigated a theft on Highway 23 in Foreston.
3:38 p.m. Responded to a house fire on 190th Street in Milaca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.