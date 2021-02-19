The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Feb. 5-11. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, Feb. 5
9:28 a.m. Medical response on Aspen Road in Princeton.
10:41 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 70th Avenue in Princeton.
12:45 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca. No injuries reported.
7:03 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 120th Avenue in Milaca.
9:37 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 110th Street in Foreston.
Saturday, Feb. 6
10:25 a.m. Trespassing complaint on 150th Avenue in Foreston.
3:02 p.m. A hit & run was reported on Highway 95 in Princeton.
8:27 p.m. Received a report of a drone being flown over vehicles in Pease.
10:05 p.m. Suspicious activity in Bock.
Sunday, Feb. 7
6:38 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 100th Avenue in Princeton.
5:48 p.m. A theft was reported on 140th Avenue in Foreston.
5:56 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Princeton.
Monday, Feb. 8
7:21 a.m. Responded to an accident with injuries in Princeton.
10:21 a.m. Medical response on Bear Road in Princeton.
9:06 p.m. Responded to a snowmobile accident on 110th Street in Foreston.
10:26 p.m. Medical response on 125th Avenue in Milaca.
10:38 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Pheasant Lane in Foreston.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
12:51 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on main Street in Foreston.
2:23 p.m. Medical response on Beetlr Road in Princeton.
3:32 p.m. A fraud complaint was made on Cedar Road in Milaca.
7:54 p.m. Responded to a domestic dispute on 50th Avenue in Princeton.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
1:27 p.m. A drug incident was investigated in Foreston on Highway 23.
1:54 p.m. A person was removed from a location on 140th Avenue in Foreston.
Thursday, Feb. 11
1:11 a.m Suspicious activity was reported in Bock.
8:16 a.m. Medical response on Princeton Avenue in Foreston.
12:17 p.m. Medical response on Wall Avenue in Bock.
6:49 p.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported on 260th Street, Milaca.
