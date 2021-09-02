The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Aug. 20-25. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Aug. 20
10:45 a.m. Responded to a vehicle theft on Decamp Street in Foreston.
Sunday, Aug. 22
9:58 a.m. Responded to criminal damage to property on Sixth Street in Princeton.
1:35 p.m. Responded to a fire on 85th Avenue in Princeton.
5:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Monday, Aug. 23
8 a.m. Responded to multiple young cows on the loose on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
11:13 a.m. Responded to a crash on 125th Street in Milaca.
3:37 p.m. Responded to a crash on Highway 23 in Milaca.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
9:41 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 220th Street in Milaca.
6:51 p.m. Responded to a gas drive-off on Highway 169 in Milaca.
