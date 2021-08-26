The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Aug. 13-20. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Aug. 13
7:46 a.m. Received a report of a crash on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
3:33 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
4 p.m. Responded to a motorcycle crash that resulted in minor injuries on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
5:37 p.m. Responded to a house fire on 60th Avenue in Milaca.
Saturday, Aug. 14
2:05 a.m. Responded to horses on an undisclosed road in Princeton.
5:31 a.m. Responded to a house being egged again on Hill Avenue in Pease.
2 p.m. Received a report of criminal property damage on 250th Street in Milaca.
8:33 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 150th Avenue in Princeton.
10:35 p.m. Responded to cows on 140th Street in Milaca.
11:03 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on Meadow View Road in Foreston.
Sunday, Aug. 15
7:05 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on 250th Street in Milaca.
10:39 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Ivy Road in Bock.
1:01 p.m. Responded to four loose horses on Deerwood Road in Princeton.
4:33 p.m. Received a report of a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
6:51 p.m. Responded to a loose black Angus bull on 140th Street in Milaca.
Monday, Aug. 16
9:29 a.m. Received a report of harassment on 70th Avenue in Princeton.
3:10 p.m. Responded to a fire on 120th Avenue in Princeton.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
7:41 a.m. Responded to loose cows on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
12:09 p.m. Responded to a gas drive-off on Highway 23 in Bock.
3:56 p.m. Received a report of a stolen handgun on 110th Street in Milaca.
7:14 p.m. Responded to a crash on 145th Avenue in Foreston.
Thursday, Aug. 19
10:17 a.m. Received a report of harassment on 105th Street in Milaca.
