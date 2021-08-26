The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Aug. 13-20. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Aug. 13

7:46 a.m. Received a report of a crash on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

3:33 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

4 p.m. Responded to a motorcycle crash that resulted in minor injuries on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

5:37 p.m. Responded to a house fire on 60th Avenue in Milaca.

Saturday, Aug. 14

2:05 a.m. Responded to horses on an undisclosed road in Princeton.

5:31 a.m. Responded to a house being egged again on Hill Avenue in Pease.

2 p.m. Received a report of criminal property damage on 250th Street in Milaca.

8:33 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 150th Avenue in Princeton.

10:35 p.m. Responded to cows on 140th Street in Milaca.

11:03 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on Meadow View Road in Foreston.

Sunday, Aug. 15

7:05 p.m. Received a report of criminal damage to property on 250th Street in Milaca.

10:39 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Ivy Road in Bock.

1:01 p.m. Responded to four loose horses on Deerwood Road in Princeton.

4:33 p.m. Received a report of a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

6:51 p.m. Responded to a loose black Angus bull on 140th Street in Milaca.

Monday, Aug. 16

9:29 a.m. Received a report of harassment on 70th Avenue in Princeton.

3:10 p.m. Responded to a fire on 120th Avenue in Princeton.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

7:41 a.m. Responded to loose cows on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

12:09 p.m. Responded to a gas drive-off on Highway 23 in Bock.

3:56 p.m. Received a report of a stolen handgun on 110th Street in Milaca.

7:14 p.m. Responded to a crash on 145th Avenue in Foreston.

Thursday, Aug. 19

10:17 a.m. Received a report of harassment on 105th Street in Milaca.

