The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department April 9-16. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, April 9

4:43 a.m. Received a report of a vehicle crash on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

11:18 a.m. Received a report of unemployment fraud from a location on 150th Street in Milaca.

6:06 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on Highway 23 in Milaca.

Monday, April 12

2:56 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on 100th Avenue in Milaca.

5:30 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on an undisclosed road in Foreston.

7:24 p.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle from a location on 6th Street in Princeton.

Tuesday, April 13

2:50 p.m. Received a report of fraud on Highway 23 in Foreston.

3:44 p.m. Received a report of credit card fraud from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.

6:35 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.

9:04 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle rollover on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

Wednesday, April 14

8:23 p.m. Pursued a vehicle on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

11:47 p.m. Responded to a report of domestic assault from a location on Main Avenue in Foreston.

Thursday, April 15

10:16 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity involving a laser pointer from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.

10:50 p.m. Responded to a garage fire on 6th Street in Milaca.

11:48 p.m. Responded to a grass fire at a location on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

