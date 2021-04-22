The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department April 9-16. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, April 9
4:43 a.m. Received a report of a vehicle crash on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
11:18 a.m. Received a report of unemployment fraud from a location on 150th Street in Milaca.
6:06 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on Highway 23 in Milaca.
Monday, April 12
2:56 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on 100th Avenue in Milaca.
5:30 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on an undisclosed road in Foreston.
7:24 p.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle from a location on 6th Street in Princeton.
Tuesday, April 13
2:50 p.m. Received a report of fraud on Highway 23 in Foreston.
3:44 p.m. Received a report of credit card fraud from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.
6:35 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.
9:04 p.m. Responded to a single-vehicle rollover on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
Wednesday, April 14
8:23 p.m. Pursued a vehicle on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
11:47 p.m. Responded to a report of domestic assault from a location on Main Avenue in Foreston.
Thursday, April 15
10:16 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity involving a laser pointer from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.
10:50 p.m. Responded to a garage fire on 6th Street in Milaca.
11:48 p.m. Responded to a grass fire at a location on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.