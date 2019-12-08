The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30. Times listed are when a call was received, not when an incident occurred. Report compiled by Tim Hennagir.
Friday, Nov. 22
4:52 a.m. Alarm with glass break detector reported near 18th Street in Princeton.
12:38 p.m. Theft reported in Milaca. No location indicated.
3:40 a.m. Animal complaint reported in Foreston. Cows in road. No location indicated.
4:42 p.m. Debris reported in roadway in Princeton. No location indicated.
6:31 p.m. Accident reported near 100th Street in Milaca. Car versus deer.
10:07 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near 60th Avenue in Milaca.
Saturday, Nov. 23
12:26 a.m. One-vehicle accident reported in Foreston. No location indicated.
11:58 a.m. Trespass complaint reported in Princeton. No location indicated.
3:41 p.m. Animal complaint reported near Aspen Road in Princeton.
4 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 150th Avenue in Foreston.
8:10 p.m. Driving complaint reported in Milaca. Vehicle swerving and speeding all over road. No location indicated.
8:38 p.m. Public assistance with changing the battery of a smoke detector near Fifth Street in Milaca.
11:10 P.M. 911 Hang-up reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.
Sunday, Nov. 24
5:23 p.m. Gas leak reported near Highway 95 in Princeton.
5:24 p.m. Disturbance reported near 160th Street in Milaca.
7:46 p.m. Accident reported in Milaca. No location indicated.
7:50 p.m. Agency assist with removing an unwanted party near Central Avenue in Milaca.
10:36 p.m. Accident reported near Alpha Road in Princeton. Car versus deer.
Monday, Nov. 25
2:09 a.m. Agency assist with accident in Princeton. No location indicated.
4:49 a.m. Accident reported near 145th Avenue in Milaca. Car versus deer.
8:50 a.m. Animal complaint reported in Milaca. No location indicated.
9:22 a.m. Animal complaint reported near 145th Avenue in Foreston. Deer possession tag request.
2:48 p.m. Fraud-Forgery-Scam reported near 160th Street in Milaca. Report of counterfeit money.
7:01 p.m. Animal complaint reported in Milaca. Deer possession tag. No location indicated.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
8:21 a.m. Animal complaint reported near 160th Avenue in Milaca. Horses in road.
8:28 a.m. Animal complaint reported in Bock. Loose cows. No location indicated.
8:43 a.m. Combine fire reported in Bock. No location indicated.
10:47 a.m. Animal complaint reported near 165th Avenue in Foreston.
1:34 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 140th Avenue in Foreston.
4:11 p.m. Animal complaint reported near Lynx Road in Milaca.
5:13 p.m. Accident reported in Foreston. No location indicated.
6:16 p.m. Assault reported near 18th Street in Princeton.
6:47 p.m. Disturbance reported near 100th Avenue in Princeton.
11:38 p.m. Accident reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
12:36 a.m. Accident reported with no injuries in Milaca. No location indicated.
1 a.m. Gas leak reported with carbon monoxide alarm going off near 145th Avenue in Foreston.
9:39 a.m. Animal complaint near 70th Avenue in Princeton. Small poodle-type dog found.
Noon. Threats complaint reported near 210th Street in Milaca.
1:38 p.m. Garbage dumping reported near 65th Avenue in Milaca.
5:31 p.m. Agency assist with driving complaint near Highway 23 in Foreston.
8:17 p.m. Animal complaint near Wall Avenue in Bock. Reporting party’s dog was attacked.
Thursday, Nov. 28
11:56 a.m. Theft reported near 127th Avenue in Princeton.
6:52 p.m. Public assist to dispatch deer near 80th Street in Princeton.
7:53 p.m. Assault reported near 33rd Street in Princeton.
Friday, Nov. 29
3:57 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 160th Avenue in Foreston.
4:21 p.m. Animal complaint reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:35 a.m. Accident reported near Highway 23 in Milaca. Car versus pig.
1:17 p.m. Accident reported in Princeton. No location indicated.
4:39 p.m. Accident reported near 190th Street in Milaca.11:35 p.m. Accident reported near Highway 95 in Princeton.
7:59 p.m. Civil issue near 190th Street in Milaca. Parties who were evicted two weeks ago have not left.
