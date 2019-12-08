Mille Lacs County Squad 3667.jpg

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30. Times listed are when a call was received, not when an incident occurred. Report compiled by Tim Hennagir.

Friday, Nov. 22

4:52 a.m. Alarm with glass break detector reported near 18th Street in Princeton.

12:38 p.m. Theft reported in Milaca. No location indicated.

3:40 a.m. Animal complaint reported in Foreston. Cows in road. No location indicated.

4:42 p.m. Debris reported in roadway in Princeton. No location indicated.

6:31 p.m. Accident reported near 100th Street in Milaca. Car versus deer.

10:07 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near 60th Avenue in Milaca.

Saturday, Nov. 23

12:26 a.m. One-vehicle accident reported in Foreston. No location indicated.

11:58 a.m. Trespass complaint reported in Princeton. No location indicated.

3:41 p.m. Animal complaint reported near Aspen Road in Princeton.

4 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 150th Avenue in Foreston.

8:10 p.m. Driving complaint reported in Milaca. Vehicle swerving and speeding all over road. No location indicated.

8:38 p.m. Public assistance with changing the battery of a smoke detector near Fifth Street in Milaca.

11:10 P.M. 911 Hang-up reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.

Sunday, Nov. 24

5:23 p.m. Gas leak reported near Highway 95 in Princeton.

5:24 p.m. Disturbance reported near 160th Street in Milaca.

7:46 p.m. Accident reported in Milaca. No location indicated.

7:50 p.m. Agency assist with removing an unwanted party near Central Avenue in Milaca.

10:36 p.m. Accident reported near Alpha Road in Princeton. Car versus deer.

Monday, Nov. 25

2:09 a.m. Agency assist with accident in Princeton. No location indicated.

4:49 a.m. Accident reported near 145th Avenue in Milaca. Car versus deer.

8:50 a.m. Animal complaint reported in Milaca. No location indicated.

9:22 a.m. Animal complaint reported near 145th Avenue in Foreston. Deer possession tag request.

2:48 p.m. Fraud-Forgery-Scam reported near 160th Street in Milaca. Report of counterfeit money.

7:01 p.m. Animal complaint reported in Milaca. Deer possession tag. No location indicated.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

8:21 a.m. Animal complaint reported near 160th Avenue in Milaca. Horses in road.

8:28 a.m. Animal complaint reported in Bock. Loose cows. No location indicated.

8:43 a.m. Combine fire reported in Bock. No location indicated.

10:47 a.m. Animal complaint reported near 165th Avenue in Foreston.

1:34 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 140th Avenue in Foreston.

4:11 p.m. Animal complaint reported near Lynx Road in Milaca.

5:13 p.m. Accident reported in Foreston. No location indicated.

6:16 p.m. Assault reported near 18th Street in Princeton.

6:47 p.m. Disturbance reported near 100th Avenue in Princeton.

11:38 p.m. Accident reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

12:36 a.m. Accident reported with no injuries in Milaca. No location indicated.

1 a.m. Gas leak reported with carbon monoxide alarm going off near 145th Avenue in Foreston.

9:39 a.m. Animal complaint near 70th Avenue in Princeton. Small poodle-type dog found.

Noon. Threats complaint reported near 210th Street in Milaca.

1:38 p.m. Garbage dumping reported near 65th Avenue in Milaca.

5:31 p.m. Agency assist with driving complaint near Highway 23 in Foreston.

8:17 p.m. Animal complaint near Wall Avenue in Bock. Reporting party’s dog was attacked.

Thursday, Nov. 28

11:56 a.m. Theft reported near 127th Avenue in Princeton.

6:52 p.m. Public assist to dispatch deer near 80th Street in Princeton.

7:53 p.m. Assault reported near 33rd Street in Princeton.

Friday, Nov. 29

3:57 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 160th Avenue in Foreston.

4:21 p.m. Animal complaint reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.

Saturday, Nov. 30

12:35 a.m. Accident reported near Highway 23 in Milaca. Car versus pig.

1:17 p.m. Accident reported in Princeton. No location indicated.

4:39 p.m. Accident reported near 190th Street in Milaca.11:35 p.m. Accident reported near Highway 95 in Princeton.

7:59 p.m. Civil issue near 190th Street in Milaca. Parties who were evicted two weeks ago have not left.

