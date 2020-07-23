These incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 10 to July 17. Times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Tim Hennagir.
Friday, July 10
4:37 a.m. Welfare check reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.
9:32 a.m. Burglary and theft reported near 160th Street in Milaca.
12:35 p.m. Suspicious vehicle and activity reported near 130th Street in Milaca.
1:12 p.m. Public assist reported near 170th Street in Milaca.
1:22 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near Highway 23 in Foreston.
1:31 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near 170th Street in Milaca.
1:45 p.m. Agency assist with victim notification near 105th Street in Milaca.
1:54 p.m. Disturbance reported near Spruce Drive in Princeton.
6:20 p.m. Dirt bike accident reported in Princeton. No location specified.
6:53 p.m. Animal complaint involving cow tied to truck in field in Princeton. No location specified.
10:04 p.m. Noise complaint involving fireworks near Falcon Road in Milaca.
10:05 p.m. Animal complaint involving two cows in road in Milaca. No location specified.
11 p.m. Agency assist with traffic in Milaca. No location specified.
11:05 p.m. Noise complaint involving fireworks reported near 73rd Street in Milaca.
Saturday, July 11
8:25 a.m. Public assist near Eighth Street in Princeton.
10:17 p.m. Animal complaint involving loose cow near 55th Street in Princeton.
1:49 p.m. Fire reported near 90th Avenue in Princeton.
4:35 p.m. Agency assist near 80th Street in Milaca.
6:42 p.m. Accident involving single vehicle in the ditch in Milaca. No location specified.
7:46 p.m. Juvenile complaint reported near 125th Street in Milaca.
8:08 p.m. Welfare check reported in Milaca. No location specfied.
10:13p.m. Noise complaint involving fireworks reported near Main Street in Foreston.
Sunday, July 12
1:01 a.m. Agency assist with firearms complaint reported near 15th Avenue N. in Princeton.
4:10 a.m. Agency assist with male party trying to get into residence while intoxicated near Second Street in Milaca.
6:26 p.m. Suspicious activity and vehicle parked in back of residence near Frederick Street in Foreston.
7:03 p.m. Theft and stolen kayak reported but later returned near Central Avenue in Milaca.
7:18 p.m. Missing juvenile reported and 2-year-old found at reporting party’s residence near 145th Avenue in Foreston.
Monday, July 13
8:39 a.m. Trespass complaint reported near 150th Avenue in Foreston.
3:34 p.m. Fraud-Forgery-Scam reported near 100th Avenue in Princeton.
11:37 p.m. Severe weather reported near Third Street in Milaca.
Tuesday, July 14
3:20 p.m. Disturbance reported near 70th Avenue in Princeton.
3:35 p.m. Burglary reported near 80th Street in Milaca.
8:17 p.m. Assault reported near Docken Drive in Milaca.
8:53 p.m. Driving complaint involving ATV in Princeton. No location specified.
Wednesday, July 15
10:12 a.m. Domestic reported near Linder Road in Princeton.
1:28 p.m. Vehicle fire reported near Highway 23 in Milaca. Report unfounded.
3:43 p.m. Theft reported near Sixth Street in Princeton.
7:37 p.m. Firearms complaint reported near 82nd Avenue in Princeton.
8:20 p.m. Agency assists reported near 90th Street in Princeton.
11:45 p.m. Drugs reported in 11800 block of 105th Street or Fireside Road in Pease.
Thursday, July 16
8:27 a.m. Animal complaint involving dog bite reported near 90th Street in Milaca.
10:19 a.m. Animal control complaint reported in Princeton. No location specified.
10:55 a.m. Juvenile complaint reported near 200th Street in Milaca.
11:03 a.m. Disturbance reported near 60th Avenue in Milaca.
12:26 p.m. Animal complaint involving a dog biting another dog near 120th Avenue in Milaca.
4:24 p.m. Driving complaint in Princeton. No location specified.
7:34 p.m. Suspicious activity reported in Princeton. No location specified.
Friday, July 17
7:12 a.m. Public assist near 160th Street in Milaca.
8:15 a.m. Agency assist with vehicle accident near Rum River Drive in Princeton.
