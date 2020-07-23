Mille Lacs County Squad 3667.jpg

These incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 10 to July 17. Times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Tim Hennagir.

Friday, July 10

4:37 a.m. Welfare check reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.

9:32 a.m. Burglary and theft reported near 160th Street in Milaca.

12:35 p.m. Suspicious vehicle and activity reported near 130th Street in Milaca.

1:12 p.m. Public assist reported near 170th Street in Milaca.

1:22 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near Highway 23 in Foreston.

1:31 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near 170th Street in Milaca.

1:45 p.m. Agency assist with victim notification near 105th Street in Milaca.

1:54 p.m. Disturbance reported near Spruce Drive in Princeton.

6:20 p.m. Dirt bike accident reported in Princeton. No location specified.

6:53 p.m. Animal complaint involving cow tied to truck in field in Princeton. No location specified.

10:04 p.m. Noise complaint involving fireworks near Falcon Road in Milaca.

10:05 p.m. Animal complaint involving two cows in road in Milaca. No location specified.

11 p.m. Agency assist with traffic in Milaca. No location specified.

11:05 p.m. Noise complaint involving fireworks reported near 73rd Street in Milaca.

Saturday, July 11

8:25 a.m. Public assist near Eighth Street in Princeton.

10:17 p.m. Animal complaint involving loose cow near 55th Street in Princeton.

1:49 p.m. Fire reported near 90th Avenue in Princeton.

4:35 p.m. Agency assist near 80th Street in Milaca.

6:42 p.m. Accident involving single vehicle in the ditch in Milaca. No location specified.

7:46 p.m. Juvenile complaint reported near 125th Street in Milaca.

8:08 p.m. Welfare check reported in Milaca. No location specfied.

10:13p.m. Noise complaint involving fireworks reported near Main Street in Foreston.

Sunday, July 12

1:01 a.m. Agency assist with firearms complaint reported near 15th Avenue N. in Princeton.

4:10 a.m. Agency assist with male party trying to get into residence while intoxicated near Second Street in Milaca.

6:26 p.m. Suspicious activity and vehicle parked in back of residence near Frederick Street in Foreston.

7:03 p.m. Theft and stolen kayak reported but later returned near Central Avenue in Milaca.

7:18 p.m. Missing juvenile reported and 2-year-old found at reporting party’s residence near 145th Avenue in Foreston.

Monday, July 13

8:39 a.m. Trespass complaint reported near 150th Avenue in Foreston.

3:34 p.m. Fraud-Forgery-Scam reported near 100th Avenue in Princeton.

11:37 p.m. Severe weather reported near Third Street in Milaca.

Tuesday, July 14

3:20 p.m. Disturbance reported near 70th Avenue in Princeton.

3:35 p.m. Burglary reported near 80th Street in Milaca.

8:17 p.m. Assault reported near Docken Drive in Milaca.

8:53 p.m. Driving complaint involving ATV in Princeton. No location specified.

Wednesday, July 15

10:12 a.m. Domestic reported near Linder Road in Princeton.

1:28 p.m. Vehicle fire reported near Highway 23 in Milaca. Report unfounded.

3:43 p.m. Theft reported near Sixth Street in Princeton.

7:37 p.m. Firearms complaint reported near 82nd Avenue in Princeton.

8:20 p.m. Agency assists reported near 90th Street in Princeton.

11:45 p.m. Drugs reported in 11800 block of 105th Street or Fireside Road in Pease.

Thursday, July 16

8:27 a.m. Animal complaint involving dog bite reported near 90th Street in Milaca.

10:19 a.m. Animal control complaint reported in Princeton. No location specified.

10:55 a.m. Juvenile complaint reported near 200th Street in Milaca.

11:03 a.m. Disturbance reported near 60th Avenue in Milaca.

12:26 p.m. Animal complaint involving a dog biting another dog near 120th Avenue in Milaca.

4:24 p.m. Driving complaint in Princeton. No location specified.

7:34 p.m. Suspicious activity reported in Princeton. No location specified.

Friday, July 17

7:12 a.m. Public assist near 160th Street in Milaca.

8:15 a.m. Agency assist with vehicle accident near Rum River Drive in Princeton.

