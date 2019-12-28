Mille Lacs County Squad 3667.jpg

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. Report compiled by Tim Hennagir.

Friday, Dec. 13

8:16 a.m. Injured animal complaint reported near 70th Avenue in Princeton.

10:23 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near Highway 23 in Foreston.

Saturday, Dec. 14

12:42 a.m. Accident reported in Princeton. No location specified.

1:47 a.m. Accident involving car versus deer near 10th Street in Princeton.

3:11 a.m. Audible alarm reported in car wash on 19th Avenue in Princeton.

10:03 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near U.S. Highway 169 in Milaca.

12:41 p..m. Hit-and-run accident reported near 160th Street in Milaca.

1:02 p.m. Burglary reported involving a vehicle near 162nd Avenue in Princeton.

9:06 p.m. Rollover accident reported on U.S. Highway 169 in Milaca.

11:50 p.m. Bonfire reported near 130th Avenue in Milaca.

Sunday, Dec. 15

3:36 p.m. Disturbance reported near Washington Avenue in Foreston.

Monday, Dec. 16

8:30 a.m. Suspicious activity reported in Princeton. No location indicated.

3:52 p.m. Suspicious activity reported in Princeton. No location indicated.

4:04 p.m. Rollover accident reported in Princeton. No location indicated.

4:21 p.m. Suspicious activity involving a vehicle reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.

5:55 p.m. Agency assist with car versus deer and airbags deployed in Milaca. No location indicated.

7:25 p.m. Fraud-Forgery-Scam reported near 140th Avenue in Milaca.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

1:51 p.m. Debris reported in roadway in Princeton. No location specified.

7 p.m. Suspicious activity reported involving a vehicle in Princeton. No location specified.

10:24 p.m. Disturbance reported near 145th Avenue in Milaca.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

10:32 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near 65th Avenue in Princeton.

6:47 p.m. Animal complaint involving dog bite near 95th Street in Foreston.

Thursday, Dec. 19

1:23 a.m. Structure or outbuilding fire reported near 85th Avenue in Milaca.

5:17 p.m. Driving complaint involving school bus stop arm violation near 85th Avenue in Princeton.8:31 p.m. Agency assist with garage break-in near Highway 23 in Milaca.

Friday, Dec. 20

No incidents reported.

