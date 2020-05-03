Mille Lacs County Squad 3667.jpg

These incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department April 17 to April 24. Times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. Report compiled by Tim Hennagir.

Friday, April 17

12:41 p.m. Harassment complaint reported near Cedar Road in Princeton.

12:45 p.m. Agency assist reported with accident near 10th Avenue in Milaca.

10:42 p.m. Agency assist with regarding report of two parties with flashlights in building being built near 13th Avenue in Princeton.

Saturday, April 18

11:50 a.m. Burglary reported near 40th Street in Princeton.

3:48 p.m. Animal complaint reported in Foreston near 160th Avenue.

4:10 p.m. Fire reported near Central Avenue in Pease.

8:09 p.m. Agency assist reported and suspicious activity in Milaca. No location indicated.

8:24 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 140th Avenue in Milaca. Neighbor’s dog kept coming onto property.

10:57 p.m. Agency assist near Main Street in Foreston.

Sunday, April 19

12:20 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near Knick Knack Drive in Milaca. Suspicious vehicle reported.

12:55 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near Spruce Drive in Princeton.

5:01 p.m. Accident reported in Milaca. No location specified.

8:12 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near 140th Avenue in Milaca.

Monday, April 20

9:55 a.m. Fire reported in Princeton. No location specified.

1:04 p.m. Animal nuisance complaint reported near 190th Street in Milaca.

1:57 p.m. Accident reported in Milaca. No location specified.

5:44 p.m. Theft reported near Highway 95 in Princeton.

6:10 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 100th Avenue in Milaca.

7:27 p.m. Harassment complaint reported and text from neighbor near Marsh Road in Milaca.

Tuesday, April 21

6:08 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near Highway 95 in Princeton.

10:36 a.m. Garbage dumping reported near 150th Avenue in Foreston.

12:51 p.m. Garbage dumping reported near 140th Street in Milaca.

1:14 p.m. Theft reported near 65th Avenue in Milaca.

3:37 p.m. Boat fire reported near 120th Street in Milaca.

Wednesday, April 22

12:21 a.m. Suspicious vehicles reported near U.S. Highway 169 in Princeton.

12:25 p.m. Trespass complaint reported near 60th Street in Princeton.

2:12 p.m. Backpack found near Highway 232 in Milaca.

4:51 p.m. Disturbance reported near 140th Street in Foreston.

7:07 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 125th Avenue in Milaca.

7:48 p.m. Animal complaint reported near 54th Avenue in Princeton.

8:45 p.m. Animal complaint and call to dispatch dead deer in Milaca. No location specified.

Thursday, April 23

3:22 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near 120th Avenue in Princeton.

11:56 a.m. Animal complaint reported near 140th Avenue in Milaca.

8:51 p.m. Fire and burning complaint reported near 83rd Street in Princeton.

11:13 p.m. Grass fire reported near 140th Street in Milaca.

10:11 p.m. Road debris reported near 60th Avenue in Milaca.

Friday, April 24

11:17 a.m. Debris reported in roadway near 120th Avenue in Princeton.

11:44 a.m. Disturbance reported near 140th Street in Foreston.

2:41 p.m. Fraud-Forgery-Scam reported near 75th Street in Princeton.

