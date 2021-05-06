The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department April 23-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, April 23
3:01 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on 110th Street in Milaca.
Saturday, April 24
2:28 p.m. Responded to a fire on 133rd Street in Milaca.
4:54 p.m. Responded to a grass fire at a location near an undisclosed road in Milaca.
Sunday, April 25
3:48 p.m. Received a report of a residential burglary on 125th Avenue in Princeton.
Monday, April 26
10:01 a.m. Received a report of a burglary from a location on Meadow View Road in Foreston.
Tuesday, April 27
11:48 a.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on Highway 95 in Princeton.
Wednesday, April 28
7:28 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle theft from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.
Thursday, April 29
5:31 a.m. Responded to a vehicle striking a deer on Highway 169 in Princeton.
