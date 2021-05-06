The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department April 23-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, April 23

3:01 p.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on 110th Street in Milaca.

Saturday, April 24

2:28 p.m. Responded to a fire on 133rd Street in Milaca.

4:54 p.m. Responded to a grass fire at a location near an undisclosed road in Milaca.

Sunday, April 25

3:48 p.m. Received a report of a residential burglary on 125th Avenue in Princeton.

Monday, April 26

10:01 a.m. Received a report of a burglary from a location on Meadow View Road in Foreston.

Tuesday, April 27

11:48 a.m. Received a report of a theft from a location on Highway 95 in Princeton.

Wednesday, April 28

7:28 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle theft from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.

Thursday, April 29

5:31 a.m. Responded to a vehicle striking a deer on Highway 169 in Princeton.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments