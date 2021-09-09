The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Aug. 25 to Sept. 3. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

11:51 a.m. Responded to a single-vehicle crash on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

12:56 p.m. Received a report of criminal property damage on Wall Avenue in Bock.

7 p.m. Responded to an assault on 250th Street in Milaca.

Thursday, Aug. 26

10:26 a.m. Responded to a fire on 170th Street in Milaca.

Friday, Aug. 27

5:55 a.m. Responded to a cow on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

6:20 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Aspen Road in Princeton.

6:54 p.m. Pursued a suspect on undisclosed roads in Princeton.

9:47 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Alpha Road in Princeton.

Saturday, Aug. 28

11:56 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Brickton Road in Princeton.

5:46 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Baptist Church Road in Princeton.

Sunday, Aug. 29

12:13 a.m. Responded to a phone box on fire on 75th Avenue in Princeton.

6:25 p.m. Investigated a death involving an accidental firearm discharge on 55th Street in Princeton.

7:48 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in minor injuries on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

7:53 a.m. Responded to a fraud report on Highway 169 in Milaca.

4:21 p.m. Responded to a fraud report on 111th Avenue in Princeton.

7:59 p.m. Responded to an assault on Ivy Road in Milaca.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

1:38 p.m. Responded to a dirt bike accident on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

5:40 p.m. Responded to a stolen mailbox on 250th Street in Milaca.

Thursday, Sept. 2

4:02 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on Highway 23 in Foreston.

4:25 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 160th Street in Milaca.

