The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Aug. 25 to Sept. 3. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
11:51 a.m. Responded to a single-vehicle crash on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
12:56 p.m. Received a report of criminal property damage on Wall Avenue in Bock.
7 p.m. Responded to an assault on 250th Street in Milaca.
Thursday, Aug. 26
10:26 a.m. Responded to a fire on 170th Street in Milaca.
Friday, Aug. 27
5:55 a.m. Responded to a cow on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
6:20 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Aspen Road in Princeton.
6:54 p.m. Pursued a suspect on undisclosed roads in Princeton.
9:47 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Alpha Road in Princeton.
Saturday, Aug. 28
11:56 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Brickton Road in Princeton.
5:46 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Baptist Church Road in Princeton.
Sunday, Aug. 29
12:13 a.m. Responded to a phone box on fire on 75th Avenue in Princeton.
6:25 p.m. Investigated a death involving an accidental firearm discharge on 55th Street in Princeton.
7:48 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in minor injuries on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
7:53 a.m. Responded to a fraud report on Highway 169 in Milaca.
4:21 p.m. Responded to a fraud report on 111th Avenue in Princeton.
7:59 p.m. Responded to an assault on Ivy Road in Milaca.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
1:38 p.m. Responded to a dirt bike accident on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
5:40 p.m. Responded to a stolen mailbox on 250th Street in Milaca.
Thursday, Sept. 2
4:02 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on Highway 23 in Foreston.
4:25 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 160th Street in Milaca.
