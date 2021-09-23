The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 10-17. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Sept. 10

7:45 a.m. Received a theft report from a location on Dean Drive in Princeton.

10:27 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Highway 23 in Foreston.

12:43 p.m. Responded to a crash on 55th Street in Princeton.

5:56 p.m. Responded to ditch fires in Milaca.

Saturday, Sept. 11

1:44 a.m. Responded to a rollover on 110th Street in Foreston.

4:34 p.m. Received a report of criminal property damage on Hill Avenue in Pease.

5:13 p.m. Responded to a crash in Princeton.

6:06 p.m. Responded to an oven fire on Main Street in Foreston.

Sunday, Sept. 12

9:21 p.m. Responded to a fire on Alpha Road in Princeton.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

6:28 p.m. Responded to cows by the highway in Milaca.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

3:35 p.m. Pursued a suspect on foot along 250th Street in Milaca.

Thursday, Sept. 16

1:25 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from 140th Street in Milaca.

9:32 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.

Friday, Sept. 17

9:16 a.m. Responded to a crash on Aspen Road in Princeton.

11:51 a.m. Received a report of fraud on 180th Street in Milaca.

