The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 10-17. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Sept. 10
7:45 a.m. Received a theft report from a location on Dean Drive in Princeton.
10:27 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Highway 23 in Foreston.
12:43 p.m. Responded to a crash on 55th Street in Princeton.
5:56 p.m. Responded to ditch fires in Milaca.
Saturday, Sept. 11
1:44 a.m. Responded to a rollover on 110th Street in Foreston.
4:34 p.m. Received a report of criminal property damage on Hill Avenue in Pease.
5:13 p.m. Responded to a crash in Princeton.
6:06 p.m. Responded to an oven fire on Main Street in Foreston.
Sunday, Sept. 12
9:21 p.m. Responded to a fire on Alpha Road in Princeton.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
6:28 p.m. Responded to cows by the highway in Milaca.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
3:35 p.m. Pursued a suspect on foot along 250th Street in Milaca.
Thursday, Sept. 16
1:25 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from 140th Street in Milaca.
9:32 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Highway 169 in Milaca.
Friday, Sept. 17
9:16 a.m. Responded to a crash on Aspen Road in Princeton.
11:51 a.m. Received a report of fraud on 180th Street in Milaca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.