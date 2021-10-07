The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 24 to Oct. 1. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Saturday, Sept. 25
12:46 a.m. Responded to a theft of keys on Washington Avenue in Foreston.
9:30 a.m. Received a report of fraud on 19th Street in Princeton.
8 p.m. Responded to a crash involving an ATV on Ironwood Trail in Milaca.
Sunday, Sept. 26
5:07 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 110th Avenue in Milaca.
Monday, Sept. 27
9:06 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 150th Street in Milaca.
7:24 p.m. Responded to an identity theft report on Highway 169 in Milaca.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
6:46 a.m. Responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a deer on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
2:36 p.m. Responded to a theft of checks and forgery on 180th Street in Milaca.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
2:11 p.m. Responded to a report of a loose goat on 170th Avenue in Foreston.
Thursday, Sept. 30
7:53 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Oak Lane in Foreston.
10:17 a.m. Responded to a theft of a catalytic converter on Highway 169 in Milaca.
