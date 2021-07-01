The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department June 18-25. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, June 18
3:04 p.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
9:34 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 75th Avenue in Princeton.
Saturday, June 19
8:22 p.m. Responded to a vehicle striking a deer on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
8:30 p.m. Responded to a crash on Highway 169 in Princeton.
Sunday, June 20
7:43 a.m. Responded to a crash on 190th Street in Milaca.
2:06 p.m. Responded to a crash on 220th Street in Milaca.
5:35 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 3rd Street in Milaca.
8:02 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in no injuries on Highway 95 in Princeton.
Monday, June 21
10:28 a.m. Received a report of fraud from a location on 180th Street in Milaca.
2:44 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on 190th Street in Milaca.
11:35 p.m. Received a report of a possible scam on Alpha Road in Princeton.
Tuesday, June 22
5:47 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Princeton.
