The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department June 18-25. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, June 18

3:04 p.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

9:34 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 75th Avenue in Princeton.

Saturday, June 19

8:22 p.m. Responded to a vehicle striking a deer on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

8:30 p.m. Responded to a crash on Highway 169 in Princeton.

Sunday, June 20

7:43 a.m. Responded to a crash on 190th Street in Milaca.

2:06 p.m. Responded to a crash on 220th Street in Milaca.

5:35 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 3rd Street in Milaca.

8:02 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in no injuries on Highway 95 in Princeton.

Monday, June 21

10:28 a.m. Received a report of fraud from a location on 180th Street in Milaca.

2:44 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on 190th Street in Milaca.

11:35 p.m. Received a report of a possible scam on Alpha Road in Princeton.

Tuesday, June 22

5:47 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Princeton.

