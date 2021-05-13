District 10 - Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) attended training at Camp Ripley. She also monitored angling, ATV, and AIS compliance in the Isle and surrounding areas. Griffith also spent time with her neighboring officers getting equipment ready for open-water fishing and the fishing opener. Nice weather throughout the week brought anglers to Mille Lacs Lake. ATV activity also picked up on the Soo Line. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with an extra line and using game fish as bait.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on equipment items in preparation for opening weekend. Calls came in about bear-season questions. Time was also spent regarding firearms safety training requirements and on meetings with volunteer instructors.
District 12 - Princeton area
• CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports checking anglers, boaters, and ATV riders. Enforcement action was taken for taking fish out of season, no PFDs, and unregistered ATVs. One individual was found fishing without a license at the same spot Benkofske cited him for fishing without a license a year before. The man was revoked from fishing this time and penalties were increased. A firearms safety class was also held in Princeton.
