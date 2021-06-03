The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department May 21-27. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, May 21

12:54 a.m. An ambulance struck a deer near the intersection of Highway 23 and 110th Avenue.

3:47 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle theft on Central Avenue N.

Saturday, May 22

4:08 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off at a location on 10th Avenue SE.

Monday, May 24

8:01 a.m. Responded to a collision near the intersection of Highway 23 and Central Avenue S.

Wednesday, May 26

1:07 a.m. Received a report of harassment on 4th Avenue NW.

7:20 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 3rd Street SE.

Thursday, May 27

9:58 a.m. Received a fraud report on 11th Street NE.

10:51 a.m. Received a fraud report on 8th Street NE.

