The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department May 21-27. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, May 21
12:54 a.m. An ambulance struck a deer near the intersection of Highway 23 and 110th Avenue.
3:47 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle theft on Central Avenue N.
Saturday, May 22
4:08 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off at a location on 10th Avenue SE.
Monday, May 24
8:01 a.m. Responded to a collision near the intersection of Highway 23 and Central Avenue S.
Wednesday, May 26
1:07 a.m. Received a report of harassment on 4th Avenue NW.
7:20 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 3rd Street SE.
Thursday, May 27
9:58 a.m. Received a fraud report on 11th Street NE.
10:51 a.m. Received a fraud report on 8th Street NE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.