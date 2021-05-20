The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department May 7-13. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, May 7

8:07 Responded to a vehicle crash on Central Avenue S.

4:42 p.m. Received a report of animal negligence on 4th Avenue NW.

7:41 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 1st Street E.

Saturday, May 8

1:44 p.m. Received a report of property damage on 3rd Avenue SE.

6:53 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on 2nd Avenue SE.

Monday, May 10

10:45 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 1st Street E.

12:11 p.m. Responded to an assault on 3rd Avenue SW.

6:47 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 2nd Avenue SW.

8:24 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 7th Street NE.

11:01 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Central Avenue S.

Tuesday, May 11

3:10 a.m. Received a report of a theft from 1st Street E.

7:46 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 2nd Avenue NW.

Thursday, May 13

12:04 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 2nd Avenue SW.

12:41 p.m. Received a report of property damage on Central Avenue N.

12:52 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 2nd Avenue SW.

7 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 7th Street NE.

