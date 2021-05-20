The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department May 7-13. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, May 7
8:07 Responded to a vehicle crash on Central Avenue S.
4:42 p.m. Received a report of animal negligence on 4th Avenue NW.
7:41 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 1st Street E.
Saturday, May 8
1:44 p.m. Received a report of property damage on 3rd Avenue SE.
6:53 p.m. Received a report of a burglary on 2nd Avenue SE.
Monday, May 10
10:45 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 1st Street E.
12:11 p.m. Responded to an assault on 3rd Avenue SW.
6:47 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 2nd Avenue SW.
8:24 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 7th Street NE.
11:01 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Central Avenue S.
Tuesday, May 11
3:10 a.m. Received a report of a theft from 1st Street E.
7:46 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 2nd Avenue NW.
Thursday, May 13
12:04 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 2nd Avenue SW.
12:41 p.m. Received a report of property damage on Central Avenue N.
12:52 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 2nd Avenue SW.
7 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 7th Street NE.
