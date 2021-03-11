The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Feb. 26-March 4. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Feb. 26

10:50 a.m. A theft was reported on Second Avenue Southwest.

Saturday, Feb. 27

2:02 a.m. An assault was reported on First Street East.

Tuesday, March 2

7:50 p.m. A porta-potty was set on fire near the intersection of Second Street and Fourth Avenue Northwest.

Load comments