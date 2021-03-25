The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department March 12-18. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, March 12
10:22 p.m. Responded to reports of a domestic incident on 2nd Avenue SW.
10:23 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 3rd Street SE.
Saturday, March 13
12:37 p.m. Responded to reports of property damage on 10th Avenue NE.
7:54 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 3rd Street SE.
8:35 p.m. Received reports of trespassing from a location on 2nd Avenue SW.
9:13 p.m. Responded to a fire on 7th Avenue SE.
Sunday, March 14
9:16 p.m. Received reports of an attempted robbery on 10th Avenue NE.
Monday, March 15
12:10 p.m. Received reports of a trespasser at a location on 2nd Avenue SW.
8:21 p.m. Received reports of property damage near the intersection of 2nd Avenue NE and 7th Street NE.
Tuesday, March 16
10:01 Received reports of property damage at a location on 2nd Avenue NE.
Wednesday, March 17
5:58 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Central Avenue N.
Thursday, March 18
3;22 p.m. Responded to a theft report on 2nd Avenue SW.
3:37 p.m. Received reports of a gas drive-off at a location in the 400 block of 10th Avenue SE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.