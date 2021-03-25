The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department March 12-18. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, March 12

10:22 p.m. Responded to reports of a domestic incident on 2nd Avenue SW.

10:23 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 3rd Street SE.

Saturday, March 13

12:37 p.m. Responded to reports of property damage on 10th Avenue NE.

7:54 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 3rd Street SE.

8:35 p.m. Received reports of trespassing from a location on 2nd Avenue SW.

9:13 p.m. Responded to a fire on 7th Avenue SE.

Sunday, March 14

9:16 p.m. Received reports of an attempted robbery on 10th Avenue NE.

Monday, March 15

12:10 p.m. Received reports of a trespasser at a location on 2nd Avenue SW.

8:21 p.m. Received reports of property damage near the intersection of 2nd Avenue NE and 7th Street NE.

Tuesday, March 16

10:01 Received reports of property damage at a location on 2nd Avenue NE.

Wednesday, March 17

5:58 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Central Avenue N.

Thursday, March 18

3;22 p.m. Responded to a theft report on 2nd Avenue SW.

3:37 p.m. Received reports of a gas drive-off at a location in the 400 block of 10th Avenue SE.

Load comments