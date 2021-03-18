The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department March 5-11. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, March 5

12:01 p.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on Central Avenue N.

1:22 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on Central Avenue S.

Monday, March 8

1:08 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Central Avenue.

5:37 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 10th Avenue SE.

Tuesday, March 9

4:57 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Second Avenue SW.

1:52 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Second Avenue SW.

2:02 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue SE.

Wednesday, March 10

4:02 a.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on First Street E.

9:49 a.m. Received reports of harassment on First Street E.

