The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department March 5-11. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, March 5
12:01 p.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on Central Avenue N.
1:22 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on Central Avenue S.
Monday, March 8
1:08 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Central Avenue.
5:37 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 10th Avenue SE.
Tuesday, March 9
4:57 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Second Avenue SW.
1:52 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Second Avenue SW.
2:02 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue SE.
Wednesday, March 10
4:02 a.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on First Street E.
9:49 a.m. Received reports of harassment on First Street E.
