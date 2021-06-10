The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department May 28 to June 3. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, May 28

3:46 p.m. Received a report of a crash on Central Avenue N.

6:39 p.m. Received a report of a hit-and-run crash on 4th Avenue SE.

Sunday, May 30

10:18 p.m. Received reports of threats made on 1st Street E.

Thursday, June 3

7:59 p.m. Received a report of shoplifting on 2nd Avenue SW.

