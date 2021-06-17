The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department June 4-10. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, June 5

3:56 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue SE.

Monday, June 7

5:21 p.m. Responded to a vehicle collision on 4th Avenue NW.

Wednesday, June 9

9:34 p.m. Received a report of a possible gas leak on 9th Street NW.

