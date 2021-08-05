The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department July 23-29. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, July 23
1:07 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Second Street Northeast.
4:02 p.m. Responded to a hit-and-run crash on Seventh Street Northwest.
Saturday, July 24
6:57 p.m. Received a report of threats on Fourth Avenue Southeast.
Wednesday, July 28
9:30 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Third Avenue Northwest.
