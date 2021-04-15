The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department April 2-8. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Monday, April 5

11:36 a.m. Received a report of harassment from a location on 4th Street NW.

11:50 a.m. Received reports of threats made from a location on 3rd Street SE.

Thursday, April 8

2:19 p.m. Received reports of threats made from a location on 2nd Avenue SW.

Tags

Load comments