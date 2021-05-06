The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department April 23-29. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, April 23

6:40 p.m. Received a report of a dog bite from a location on 9th Street NE.

Saturday, April 24

11:22 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from a location on 10th Avenue SE.

11:40 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from a location on 10th Avenue SE.

9:24 p.m. Responded to reports of property damage on 3rd Avenue NW.

Monday, April 26

3:18 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Highways 23 and 169.

Tuesday, April 27

8:22 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 2nd Avenue SW.

Wednesday, April 28

12:07 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from a location on 10th Avenue SE.

