The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department April 23-29. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, April 23
6:40 p.m. Received a report of a dog bite from a location on 9th Street NE.
Saturday, April 24
11:22 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from a location on 10th Avenue SE.
11:40 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from a location on 10th Avenue SE.
9:24 p.m. Responded to reports of property damage on 3rd Avenue NW.
Monday, April 26
3:18 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Highways 23 and 169.
Tuesday, April 27
8:22 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 2nd Avenue SW.
Wednesday, April 28
12:07 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from a location on 10th Avenue SE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.