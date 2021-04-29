The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department April 16-22. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, April 16

9:08 a.m. Received reports of vandalism at a location on 2nd Avenue SE in Milaca.

10:32 a.m. Received reports of a vehicle striking a deer at a location on Central Avenue N.

11:52 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off at a location on 1st Street E.

