The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department April 9-15. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, April 10

11:36 a.m. Received a report of a dog bite on 11th Avenue SE.

Tuesday, April 13

1:03 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 1st Street SE.

1:38 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from a location on 10th Avenue SE.

